Ieq Capital LLC Takes $203,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $121.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.