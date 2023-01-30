Ieq Capital LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 889 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PCTY. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.8 %

PCTY stock opened at $206.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.30. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.14 and a beta of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $253.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Profile



Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

