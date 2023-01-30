Ieq Capital LLC Takes $227,000 Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

ZI stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

