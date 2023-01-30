Ieq Capital LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MAS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

MAS stock opened at $51.04 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

