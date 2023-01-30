Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $5,030,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $92.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

