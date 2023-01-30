Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,163 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock opened at $79.61 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Rio Tinto Group

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.81) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.19) to GBX 5,790 ($71.69) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,360.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

