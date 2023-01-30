Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 666,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,002,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $18.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

