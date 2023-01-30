Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Update

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $108.15 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.19. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 57.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

