Intapp (INTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Intapp to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Intapp has set its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.04–$0.02 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.07–$0.03 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.63. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,493,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intapp news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares in the company, valued at $10,493,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $75,696.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,810 shares of company stock worth $2,412,773 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $6,428,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 417.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

