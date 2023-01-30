International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Increased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

