Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of VRIG stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
