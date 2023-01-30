Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,000.

