IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $111.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $161.97.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $349.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

