IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGPGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $111.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $161.97.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $349.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.