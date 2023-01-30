IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 642 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 29,097.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282,726 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $145.93 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.04 and a 200 day moving average of $148.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

