iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,400 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 527,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IBTK opened at $20.17 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $23.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK)
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.