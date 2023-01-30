iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,400 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 527,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBTK opened at $20.17 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $23.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

