Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after purchasing an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,102,000 after purchasing an additional 52,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $180.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.05. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.07 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

