Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$814.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$890.41 million.

Spin Master Stock Down 4.2 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOY. CIBC downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.60.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$33.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$30.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.41.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total transaction of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at C$117,783.80. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total transaction of C$77,414.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at C$156,907.21. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total transaction of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,783.80.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

