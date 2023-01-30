Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €20.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($35.33) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($46.20) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($21.41).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

