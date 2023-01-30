Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ResMed in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RMD. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $224.59 on Monday. ResMed has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,105.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,105.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,650.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,334,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,176 shares of company stock worth $10,430,328 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

