Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.1 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

ADP opened at $220.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.61. The company has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after acquiring an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after acquiring an additional 817,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

