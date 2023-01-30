Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $135.07 on Monday. Progressive has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $136.37. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 674,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,439,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Progressive by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

