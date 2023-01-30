Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on International Business Machines Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

NYSE:IBM opened at $134.39 on Monday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

