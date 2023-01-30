Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LVS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

NYSE LVS opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $59.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

