Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nomura in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nomura’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Nomura Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nomura by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nomura by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nomura by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 248,923 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nomura by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nomura by 47.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.