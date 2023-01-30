Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nomura Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NMR)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMRGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nomura in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nomura’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Nomura (NYSE:NMRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Stock Performance

Nomura stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nomura by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nomura by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nomura by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 248,923 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nomura by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nomura by 47.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.