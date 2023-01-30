Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Packaging Co. of America’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PKG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $138.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.24. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

