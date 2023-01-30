Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regency Centers Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Regency Centers in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Regency Centers’ current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REG. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Shares of REG opened at $67.15 on Monday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

