Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $74.36 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,416,000 after acquiring an additional 506,706 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

