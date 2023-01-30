Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 597,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE JCI opened at $68.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

