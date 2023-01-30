Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,418 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $439.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.75.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
