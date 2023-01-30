Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 389,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Kaltura from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaltura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

Kaltura Price Performance

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $2.11 on Monday. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 101.38% and a negative net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

