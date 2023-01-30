Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Down 9.1% in January

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 325,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Kelso Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Kelso Technologies stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Kelso Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 19.60%.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company, which engages in the design, production and marketing of various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems used in transportation applications. Its products are initially designed to be installed on railroad tank cars which carry hazardous and non-hazardous commodities.

