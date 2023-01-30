Kennametal (KMT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,647,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 561.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 176,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,705,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 172,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kennametal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 133,553 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

