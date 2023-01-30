Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,735 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,972,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 105,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of SNV stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

