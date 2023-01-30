Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LGOV stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

