Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,812 Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSEX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,864 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth $4,091,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth $4,079,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $202,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,417.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $85.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.71. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.21.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 26.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Stories

