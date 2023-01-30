Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $47.06 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41.

