Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in UBS Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,603,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,975,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,355,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,640,000 after buying an additional 2,827,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

