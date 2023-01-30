Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in XPeng by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $10.69 on Monday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $959.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. China Renaissance cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

