Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $459,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.