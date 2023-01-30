Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 176 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $86.14 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.