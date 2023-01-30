Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Keyarch Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 1,239.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Keyarch Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:KYCH opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Keyarch Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

About Keyarch Acquisition

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

