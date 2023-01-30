KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $9.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $96.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

