KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vacasa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vacasa’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.50 million.

Vacasa Stock Performance

VCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Vacasa has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $775.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

