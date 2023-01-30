KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vacasa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vacasa’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.50 million.
Vacasa Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCSA opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Vacasa has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $775.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.44.
Institutional Trading of Vacasa
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vacasa Company Profile
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
See Also
