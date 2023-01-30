KeyCorp Comments on ResMed Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ResMed in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ResMed Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $224.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $262.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $332,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,025,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $332,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,025,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,430,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.