KeyCorp Comments on Tractor Supply’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $225.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

