Kforce (KFRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Kforce to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $55.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02. Kforce has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Several equities analysts have commented on KFRC shares. William Blair downgraded Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kforce by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kforce by 23.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 122.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kforce by 28.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also

