Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KE opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $631.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Stories

