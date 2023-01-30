Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 2.61%.
Kimball Electronics Stock Performance
NASDAQ KE opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $631.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
