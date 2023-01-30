Kinaxis Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinaxis in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinaxis’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KXS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$208.11.

Kinaxis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$149.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$148.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$148.28. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$119.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.45. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.24.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$116.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.01 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinaxis

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.34, for a total transaction of C$1,543,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$804,896.66. In other news, Senior Officer James Alexander Hollingworth sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.91, for a total value of C$91,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,904.58. Also, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.34, for a total value of C$1,543,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$804,896.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,278.

About Kinaxis

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.