Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

KINS opened at $1.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kingstone Companies from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

