Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.91) to €35.00 ($38.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kion Group from €58.00 ($63.04) to €31.00 ($33.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

