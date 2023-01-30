Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.00.

KHNGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

